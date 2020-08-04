AHA: Mask order could be a factor in stabilizing hospitalizations in some areas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of Alabama's hospitals are slowly stabilizing following the Independence Day surge. According to Dr. Don Williamson, M.D., Executive Director of the Alabama Hospital Association, the state's overall inpatient capacity is shifting.
“We’re seeing more COVID patients, and maybe less of some non-COVID patients now,” Williamson said.
40 percent of ICU beds and 27 percent of adult medical beds are currently occupied by patients with the virus. This comes as the state reports the lowest one-day total of confirmed COVID-19 cases since early July.
“If the numbers are right and it’s not due to a testing error, I think you have to believe that it’s the mask order finally showing its effect,” Williamson explained. “That would likely then be demonstrated by a decline in caseloads in hospitals by the end of this week to next week.”
Some communities like Montgomery, Dothan, and Birmingham are still treating patients who fell ill during the July surge. Those cities have less than 10 percent ICU bed availability. Williamson says it’s imperative those numbers continue to trend downward.
“We just need a break so that some of the things that we’ve been having to do to keep up with the patients, we can get a little relief, give some people a little time to refresh so that when that surge happens in late August and into September, we’re prepared to address it again,” he stated.
Williamson is concerned about what the start of the school year could mean for Alabama's hospitals.
“You know, we could at least in theory begin to see this under control by the time the flu season starts,” Williamson suspected. “My fear is that maybe we’ve crested for now but as school starts we’re going to see cases go back up, hospitalizations go back up and we’re going to roll right in the influenza season and then late October, November, December could be absolutely horrible.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.