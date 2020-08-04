Alabama Power customers will get a credit in October

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Most Alabama Power customers will get a $25 credit in October.
Tuesday Alabama Public Service Commissioners approved the credit during the Commission’s monthly meeting.
That credit is on top of a 3% rate reduction customers have had in 2020.
The newly approved credit is based on lower expenses for the fuel Alabama Power uses at its generating plants.
According to Alabama Power a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month is expected to receive a credit of $25. Customers who use more energy will receive a larger credit.
“We appreciate the commission voting today to expedite this credit for our customers,” said Richard Hutto, Alabama Power’s vice president of Regulatory Affairs.
Alabama Power has seen lower fuel prices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many of our customers have been hurt by COVID-19. We hope this credit will provide some additional relief at this difficult time,” Hutto said.
