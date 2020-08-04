Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries reacts to Dixie the deer shooting

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - We have an update on a story from Tuscumbia, where a community is still in shock following the death of a deer treated by many as a neighborhood pet.
A game warden shot and killed Dixie the deer last week.
Employees with the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries explain why the game warden intervened.
Neighbors in the Cedar Hills community of Tuscumbia didn’t see Dixie the deer as a wild animal.
They say she was family.
A game warden shot and killed Dixie last Friday after reports of her charging and injuring a resident.
Employees with the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries say the game warden who fired the deadly shot, followed protocol.
“We fully support the officer who euthanized the dangerous animal in this situation. He followed all of the steps that we would expect any of our officers to follow in the situation like this. He protected public safety and he helped prevent future attacks from the same animal which would have occurred,” said Marianne Hudson.
Hudson says Dixie isn’t the only wild animal in Alabama people have treated like a pet.
“This occurs not just with deer but also with squirrels and raccoons. It is very important for people to realize that it is not only illegal to possess these animals and raise them but it also creates problems like the one we just experienced,” said Hudson.
Hudson says there have also been deaths related to wild animals, treated like pets.
“We have had fatalities in our state because of pet deer,” said Hudson.
As we reported Monday, the homeowners in the Cedar Hills community say they still think the game warden could’ve handled the situation differently.
“I don’t feel like she needed to be shot and killed the way she was,” said Keri Newton.
“I was really heartbroken it just seemed cruel to me,” said Jerri Daniel.
