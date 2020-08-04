AUM postpones 2020 spring, summer graduation ceremonies indefinitely

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Combined spring and summer graduation ceremonies that were planned for Auburn University at Montgomery students are now postponed indefinitely, the university said Tuesday.
AUM said the postponement was prompted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and university officials said there were public health concerns associated with large indoor gatherings, as well as recent interstate travel restrictions.
The ceremony had been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum. AUM said those who were not able to take part in 2020 graduation events will be welcomed at a future ceremony.
The future of the university’s December graduation ceremony is unclear. No decisions have been made regarding that upcoming commencement.
