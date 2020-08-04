For first time in a month, Alabama reports under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday brought confirmation of 963 new COVID-19 cases, the first time the Alabama Department of Public Health has reported fewer than 1,000 positive tests since early July.
Multiple medical experts have said the drop could be attributed to a recent statewide mask mandate, to a backlog of tests that have delayed results, or both.
The state has reported 90,890 total cases of the disease since the pandemic’s spread to Alabama was first confirmed in mid-March. Another 2,812 cases are probable. Of those confirmed cases, ADPH presumes 35,401, or about 42 percent, have since recovered. That estimation is updated once weekly.
The state reported 31 deaths Tuesday, bringing the death toll to at 1,611 with 55 more probable.
ADPH says on Monday that 597 deaths, or about 35.5 percent of all COVID-19 fatalities, are made up of long term care residents, a group that is at greater risk for contracting the disease and dying from it.
The seven-day average for new cases has dropped again from 1,542 cases per day to 1,511. Over the past 14 days, ADPH data indicates 166,840 people have been tested. Of those, 21,167 had the disease for a positive test rate of 12.68 percent.
As for daily county case reports, Montgomery confirmed 56 new cases and four deaths Tuesday and has a seven-day average that’s dropped slightly to 66 cases per day. Mobile reported 84 new cases and five deaths, and Jefferson added 180 cases and three deaths for the day.
It’s important to note that testing appears to be decreasing with the current seven-day average at 7,878 when it was at 10,117 two weeks earlier.
Statewide hospital inpatient rates have been dropping daily since a record peak of 1,642 on July 30 and, as of Monday, stood at 1,517. Tuesday’s data is not yet available. ADPH reports there have been 10,865 total hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic started.
In Montgomery, there were 136 patients being treated in the area’s four primary hospitals according to the latest information. That includes 96 at Baptist Health’s three facilities, as of Tuesday, and 40 at Jackson Hospital, as of Monday.
ADPH has developed a dashboard on the state’s COVID-19 data. More features can be accessed by clicking here.
The ADPH also provides a color-code map showing the risk indicator for each of the state’s 67 counties. You can also view more details on each county by clicking here.
The Alabama Department of Corrections, which oversees more than 26,000 inmates, continues to report relatively few cases of the disease among prisoners and staff. That data is available here.
You can also review the latest data on not just Alabama, but every county in the nation by using this map. Hover over any county to see the numbers. The map is shaded to show the concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases relative to the population in that county. The data is pulled from Johns Hopkins University.
