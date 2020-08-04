Near stabbing between brothers leads to officer-involved shooting near Beauregard

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting south of Opelika near the Beauregard community.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirmed that an officer-involved shooting had taken place at a residence on Lee Road 147, but reported that no one had been shot.
Two brothers were reportedly fighting one another when deputies arrived in an attempt to stop the fight just before 11:30 a.m.
One of the brothers had a knife, which officers told him to drop. When he did not, the deputy fired his taser, which did not impact either subject.
As the fight continued, the brother with the knife gained an advantage and attempted to stab the other. A deputy then fired one shot, but did not hit either subject. The armed brother then dropped the knife.
Both brothers sustained minor injuries and were taken into custody.
An investigation is currently underway into the discharge of the deputy’s firearm, as is protocol.
