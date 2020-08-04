Luverne Health and Rehabilitation confirms COVID-19 cases

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - Luverne Health and Rehabilitation is confirming cases of the coronavirus.
Since the pandemic started in March, 72 residents have tested positive. Currently, 54 residents are isolated in their secure COVID-19 isolation unit. Of those, 37 have no symptoms. Five people are in the hospital, five have recovered, and eight have died.
The isolation unit has biohazard walls to seal it off, with negative pressure air scrubbers, and the employees in that unit do not work in the rest of the facility. They also have higher levels of PPE in the unit.
Among employees, 51 have tested positive, 41 have no symptoms, and 18 have returned to work.
The facility is doing weekly testing to control the virus.
