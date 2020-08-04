Montgomery mayor looks back at 2020 fiscal year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed looked back on the fiscal year of 2020 at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
The last four months have been impacted by the coronavirus, but the city was still able to improve in some situations. Montgomery saw more than a 3 percent increase in its sales and use tax and a more than 5 percent increase in the alcoholic beverage tax.
The city also saw drops in the lodging and gas taxes.
“The city is getting into the time period when under the best circumstances, the cash flow seems to be less than at any other time of the year,” said Reed. “So I don’t want us to get too excited about these numbers because we know this is kind of the slow time of our revenue season. The anticipation revenue usually begins to flow in around the Thanksgiving holiday.”
City officials are expected to present the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 at the next council meeting.
