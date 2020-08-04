Montgomery Zoo expands 2020 military appreciation days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Military members and their families are invited to visit the Montgomery Zoo this week for military appreciation days.
Monday through Wednesday, all active duty military, retired, and veteran personnel are invited to visit along with their spouse and dependent children for free.
Admission will include entrance to the Zoo and the Mann Wildlife Learning Museum, the petting zoo, parakeet cove and a $5 voucher which can be used at the Overlook Café, the main gift shop, or the Mann Museum gift shop.
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, this year’s appreciation day has been expanded over a three-day period. The total number of guests is also being limited to 700 tickets per day.
To attend, all guests are required to register for the day they wish to visit. To register, visit this website and enter Zoo, Military in the search bar. You can also find the registration link by visiting the Montgomery Zoo or the Montgomery Chamber’s websites.
A valid military ID will be required when checking into the admission gate.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.