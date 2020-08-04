Nearly everyone stays dry for several days

No substantial rain or storm chances until early next week

Isaias makes landfall and is heading up the East Coast through Wednesday AM
By Tyler Sebree | August 4, 2020 at 5:36 AM CDT - Updated August 4 at 6:24 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While Tropical Storm Isaias causes problems along the East Coast for the next 24 hours, we will be enjoying quieter than usual weather for early August for the next several days.

Tropical Storm Isaias will bring very heavy rain, flooding and strong to damaging wind gusts to the I-95 corridor Tuesday.
Isaias made landfall in southeastern North Carolina as a category 1 hurricane Monday night, and has since brought flash flooding, strong and damaging winds and tornadoes to parts of the Carolinas, Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic. Isaias will quickly move northward through Wednesday morning, sending the heavy rain, flash flood, strong wind, and tornado threat to the Northeast and New England later today into tonight.

Tropical Storm Isaias will book it northward into Canada by Wednesday morning.
By Wednesday afternoon Isaias will be no longer be tropical as it moves into Canada.

Closer to home we have quite the stagnant weather pattern ahead with afternoon rain chances through Saturday running around 20% to possibly 30%. It’s a safe bet to assume a good chunk of Central Alabama will stay virtually entirely dry through at least Sunday morning.

Nearly everyone stays dry Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s.
As of Tuesday morning it looks like Wednesday afternoon may provide the highest rain chance of the next six days around 30% or so. Even so, most of the region will stay dry.

A few showers and storms are possible on Wednesday, but the chance is not overwhelming.
Temperatures won’t change a whole bunch either. Daily highs will range from the low 90s today and tomorrow to the middle 90s Thursday and Friday to the upper 90s this coming weekend. As of now we are calling for a high of 97° on Saturday and 98° on Sunday. Should we actually get to 98°, that would be good for the hottest temperature since early October!

Wednesday is the only day over the next 4 days with a rain or storm chance above 20%.
The good news is that despite the very hot temps, the humidity won’t be oppressively high. That means the heat index won’t be much worse than the actual air temperatures. We’re not saying you won’t notice the humidity at all, but it will be much more tolerable than what we’re used to this time of year!

Dew points will remain comfortable by summertime standards through Friday.
