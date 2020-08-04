New charter school in Montgomery to get $1.5M grant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The newest charter school opening in Montgomery says it will receive a $1.5 million grant from New Schools for Alabama.
LIFE Academy leaders say their school is among just four statewide selected for the grant. It’s in the process of taking over what used to be St.Jude on West Fairview Avenue.
The Montgomery Public School Board voted 5-2 in March to approve the school’s charter, the second in Montgomery.
LIFE Academy announced after the approval that it would add grades each year until K-8th grade is achieved, but for the first year will have K-2nd grade and a total of 290 students.
Leaders say they expect to open in the fall of 2021.
New Schools for Alabama is a nonprofit, public charity organization created to support public charter schools.
