New shade to protect Montgomery students while playing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students at a Montgomery elementary school will soon be protected from the sun while enjoying the playground thanks to new sunshade.
On Tuesday Flowers Elementary was presented a new shade structure made available through a $15,000 grant from the Alabama Comprehensive Cancer Control Coalition.
Dr. Mack Barnes, founder of the Montgomery Cancer Center, joined his sister, Flowers Principal Ethel Barnes, for the dedication. The shade structure was named the Barnes Pavilion in their family’s honor and includes a bench with a plaque that helped to commemorate the occasion.
“With the connection to the Montgomery Cancer Center and Flowers Elementary they named it after our family which was very special and very honored that they did that. It was very touching to me,” Principal Barnes said.
According to Montgomery Public Schools, Baptist Health has been aligning its cancer prevention community outreach program efforts with the elementary school. The program has provided on-going evidence-based instruction and resources for protection against UV rays to students.
“The shade structure is very important because we want to protect our children from the harmful rays,” Principal Barnes said. “We try to protect because we don’t want them to get melonomas and so this way they can play outside and enjoy the outside and not be exposed to the harmful rays.”
