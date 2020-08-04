Suspect wanted for armed robbery at stores throughout Ga. and Ala.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted for armed robbery at several stores throughout Alabama and Georgia.
The armed robberies happened at various AutoZone, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and Dollar General stores in the past 60 days. The robberies happened within 30 minutes of the store closings.
According to the LaGrange Police Department, the suspect used a silver pistol with a black handle and wore and black Cleveland Cavaliers hat.
The suspect is described as a male in his mid 20s with a slender build. He is approximately 6′1″ with dreads that appear be gold at the ends.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2620 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. LaGrange police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
