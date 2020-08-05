Alabama Ethics Commission finds Lanett mayor may have committed ethics violation

Alabama Ethics Commission finds Lanett mayor may have committed ethics violation
Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy (Source: City of Lanett website)
By Alex Jones | August 5, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT - Updated August 5 at 4:39 PM

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy is coming under fire after the Alabama Ethics Commission has found that he may have committed an ethics violation.

Alabama Ethics Commission Director Tom Albritton says Mayor McCoy appeared before the commission today and they found probable cause of violation of Alabama’s ethics laws.

Mayor McCoy released a statement saying,

Today in Montgomery, the Alabama Ethics Commission determined that probable cause exists that an ethics violation may have been committed by me. These allegations have been made against me in an attempt to impugn my character and to embarrass the City of Lanett. Unfortunately this is the type scrutiny one must endure when they offer themselves to public service especially during the political season. I look forward to the opportunity to discuss this matter with the Attorney General’s office and present my position as to any questions raised. I certainly do not agree even with the inference of probable cause. We as a city will move forward from this and not be deterred thereby. I will continue to hold myself to the highest standard as I continue to serve the citizens of this great city
Mayor Kyle McCoy

The commission has referred the case to the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Neither the commission nor Mayor McCoy commented on the nature of the potential violation.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.