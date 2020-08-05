Alabama Ethics Commission finds Lanett mayor may have committed ethics violation

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy is coming under fire after the Alabama Ethics Commission has found that he may have committed an ethics violation.
Alabama Ethics Commission Director Tom Albritton says Mayor McCoy appeared before the commission today and they found probable cause of violation of Alabama’s ethics laws.
Mayor McCoy released a statement saying,
The commission has referred the case to the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.
Neither the commission nor Mayor McCoy commented on the nature of the potential violation.
