Alex City Schools delays start date for in-person students

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alex City Schools will delay the start of the school year for in-person students.
The Alex City School Board voted Wednesday to delay the start of school date to Sept. 8 for student returning to classrooms. Virtual students will still begin school on Aug. 20 in order to go through orientation and get acclimated to the virtual learning process.
The delay for in-person students is to make sure the school system has proper cleaning supplies and plans in place for when traditional students start classes. Alex City Schools has about 3,000 students, and Superintendent Dr. Daniel Keith Lankford said about a third of the total student population plans to start the year virtually.
The school system said the calendars for traditional and virtual students will balance out later in the year to make up for the early start for virtual.
Lankford is also urging parents of students who need transportation to register for buses now.
