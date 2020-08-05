Dollar General opens new distribution center in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dollar General announced the official grand opening of its newest distribution center Wednesday.
The 450,000-square-foot DG Fresh cold storage facility is expected to support about 1,500 stores.
More than 60 new jobs are on the way at the facility in the 6000 block of Mobile Highway.
“Well you’ve heard about the Dollar General announcement, and it’s absolutely tremendous for us to be partnering with them, It’s a very significant investment. It will be meaningful in terms of the new employees and executives that they bring to this market. It’s a new niche in their business strategy,” said Arthur DuCote, Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce chairman.
“The Dollar General announcement is a great opportunity for us to bring 65 or so jobs to this community. They’ve already reached out with partnerships through some of our public schools with Southlawn Elementary and Middle, as well as Carver High School. So we’re excited about being able to bring on a distribution plant the size of Dollar General,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.
The overall investment is about $26 million.
This will be Dollar General’s second distribution center in the state after opening its first in Bessemer in 2012.
Dollar General employees about 8,100 people in Alabama. There are about 800 stores in the state.
