FDA warns consumers against using certain potentially dangerous hand sanitizers

Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration Stephen M. Hahn M.D. says in a news release, “with this increased supply comes our continued mission to ensure safety of these products. It is important that hand sanitizer be manufactured in a way that makes them unpalatable to people, especially young children, and that they are appropriately labeled to discourage accidental or intentional ingestion. Additionally, hand sanitizers are not proven to treat COVID-19, and like other products meant for external use, are not for ingestion, inhalation, or intravenous use.”