LIVE: Campaign for Montgomery schools launches Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery leaders are launching a campaign Wednesday to raise awareness for the tax referendum that will be on the November election ballot.
Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean, Mayor Steven Reed, Sen. David Burkette, Rep. Kirk Hatcher and other are holding a news conference at 11 a.m. at Capital Heights Middle School to kick off the campaign.
If the referendum is approved by voters, beginning in 2023, Montgomery would increase the number of mills levied on property in Montgomery County for schools to 22 mills. Properties located in the City of Pike Road will not be affected.
The property tax increase would benefit Montgomery Public Schools.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.