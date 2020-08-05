Lynn Bright named new Millbrook city judge

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Millbrook has named former longtime Montgomery District Judge Lynn Bright to fill the position held for decades by the late Judge Ben E. Pool.
Mayor Al Kelley said he immediately set about naming a replacement following Pool’s death and Bright, the wife of Bobby Bright, a former Montgomery mayor and congressman, was his choice.
Kelley said he wanted someone with experience to fill the roll, and said Bright fit the bill perfectly. The Brights are residents of Millbrook.
Bright came out of retirement to accept the position, which includes two or three days of city court per month. Kelley said the judge was excited to take on the job and she was sworn-in during a special meeting Tuesday night.
Pool had been the Millbrook City Judge since the city was formed 43 years ago. He announced his immediate retirement to Mayor Al Kelley before his death on Monday.
