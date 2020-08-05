Montgomery forces immediate closure of 2 nightclubs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery area clubs have been shut down by the city council following complaints of violence and substance abuse.
The Montgomery City Council voted Tuesday night to revoke the the business licenses of Club Ciroc and Empire Entertainment.
Montgomery’s police department showed video during the council meeting of fights at the clubs and Police Chief Ernest Finley said the facilities were not safe.
“I think that we’ve just really got to consider how we’re going to make Montgomery safe,” Finley said, “and this is nonsense each and every day they open up. This is not the first club. We’re looking at some other clubs too. But we put a lot of emphasis out there, and luckily we haven’t had those shootings, those homicides. They’re coming.”
The closure of the clubs was effective immediately.
