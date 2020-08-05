Montgomery leaders launch campaign to boost school funding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery leaders launched a campaign Wednesday to raise awareness for the upcoming tax referendum that will be on the November election ballot.
Standing in front of Capital Heights Middle School, officials from the school system, city and county, and the business community spoke out on the need to increase the Montgomery Public School system’s funding.
Currently, the property tax revenue generated to support the system is the lowest allowed by law in Alabama. Surrounding school systems such as Pike Road and Auburn City collect at twice Montgomery’s rate.
If the referendum is approved, starting in 2023, Montgomery would increase the number of mills levied on property in the county for schools from 10 mills to 22 mills. That equates to an additional $33 million per year in school system funding, or about $12.75 more for the average property owner per month.
Properties located in the City of Pike Road would not be affected by the vote since it operates its own school system.
MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore, along with MPS Board President Clare Weil, spoke on the system’s challenges and improvements, and urged residents to approve the funding increase.
If passed, the money would go toward fixing deteriorating school buildings, adding more professional development for teachers, increasing student and teacher resources, adding more classes for art, music and AP courses, and for the hiring of more social and emotional and trauma-informed staff.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.