The most popular meteor shower of 2020 peaks in 1 week

While that isn’t ideal, it isn’t a deal-breaker for seeing numerous shooting stars either. Using this chart, you can look at the moonrise and moonset times for the Montgomery area. You can also change the location at the top-right of the page. Try venturing out after 9 p.m. and before the moon rises during the evenings/nights of August 10, 11 and 12. The graphic above paints a rough idea of the best times to view the Perseids without much moonlight in Central and South Alabama.