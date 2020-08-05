Prattville city council member resigns

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville City Councilor President Pro-Tempore Denise Brown has resigned from the council.
Brown spent a little more than two terms representing District 3. Brown had chosen not to run again but had to leave the council before the election in late August because she and her husband have downsized to a new home in another district in Prattville.
During Tuesday night’s council meeting, Mayor Bill Gillespie presented Brown with a plaque in appreciation for her service.
Brown says she had hoped to remain on the council to fully complete her term. Brown says she hasn’t completely ruled out another run for a council seat.
