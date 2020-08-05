Slightly higher shower chances today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Between today and Saturday, the best chance at seeing isolated showers or perhaps a rumble of thunder will come this afternoon. And the chances are by no means overwhelming at around 30%.
High temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 90s once again with tolerable humidity levels for this time of year. Even with the slightly higher rain chances, most of us will stay dry, plans don’t need to be canceled, and you’ll still likely need to water the lawn and garden.
A dip back to 20% rain chances will occur for the Thursday thru Saturday period, making for an excellent 3-day stretch to spend time outdoors. However, it will be getting hotter to round out the workweek.
Afternoon highs will rise from the mid-90s Thursday to the upper 90s Friday and Saturday. The forecast still calls for highs of 97-98 degrees Friday thru Monday, and if we do in fact reach 98° on any given afternoon in Montgomery, it’ll be the hottest temperature recorded since early last October!
Unfortunately the humidity levels will creep up this weekend into next week along with the temperatures. That means it will not just be hot, but it’ll be downright muggy and soupy once again. What else is new, though?!
If you’re hoping for a legitimate shot at rain and storms, late Sunday into next week may be just what you need. While it doesn’t necessarily look overly wet on any one day, the rain and storm chances do rise -- especially for Monday and Tuesday.
