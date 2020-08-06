Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes turns himself in on theft warrant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes turned himself into authorities at the Montgomery County Detention Facility Thursday night on a warrant for first degree theft of property.
Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday afternoon that an arrest warrant had been issued for Dismukes.
Dismukes is accused of stealing money from his former employer, Weiss Commercial Flooring Inc., over the course of two years. The amount is well in excess of $2,500, Bailey said.
“After countless hours of investigation, which consisted of witness interviews, obtaining bank records, and gathering other evidence - a decision was made by myself and prosecutors in my office, along with these investigators, that probable cause existed that a crime had been committed,” Bailey said.
Theft of property first degree is a Class B felony.
Bailey confirmed the reported theft occurred between June 2016 and January 2018, which was before Dismukes ran for public office.
A complaint was filed against Dismukes in May, launching the investigation that led to the subsequent theft charge.
Weiss Commercial Flooring Inc. is located in East Montgomery.
Dismukes told WSFA 12 News that he maintains his innocence.
Gov. Kay Ivey responded to the warrant, saying: “If true, it is disappointing when a public official, elected with the confidence of the people, abuses that trust. I support the letter of the law, and no one is above it – especially those in public office.”
ALGOP Chairman Terry Lathan issued a statement via Twitter:
Dismukes was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 2018 and was sworn in the following year. He represents District 88, which covers Prattville, Millbrook and Coosada.
Less than a month ago, Dismukes made national headlines for attending a party to commemorate Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard Nathan Bedford Forrest, hosted by an individual with close ties to the League of the South. Despite calls to resign from both Republicans and Democrats, Dismukes refused to step down from his political office, only walking away from a pastor position he held in Autauga County.
