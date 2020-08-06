Autism Society of Alabama provides resources and supplies to parents and teachers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Autism Society of Alabama is ready to help teachers and parents as they navigate virtual learning.
There are a variety of programs and resources in place that everyone is welcome to take part in.
Norma Pedersen, the network’s group leader, says they have workshops for parents, life skill zoom classes and virtual camps for kids.
In two weeks, the organization is hosting a teacher workshop.
Pedersen says 125 teachers have already registered for it.
Following the event, they’ll be supplying teachers with visual aids, hands-on educational items and sensory items.
The best part is that the visual aids will be printed per order and parents are welcome to pick them up, too.
That event is called “take-and-make” for parents.
Beginning August 12, the organization will also start providing life skill classes through zoom.
In the meantime, Pedersen says the best thing to do is keep your child on a routine but also remember to relax.
“You just gotta do what you gotta do to make it fun and light hearted. If your child needs a break, give them a break. If they need a sensory activity to hold on to while they are working, let them hold it. Some other things would be to use a visual to show the child’s schedule, develop a routine. That’s really important with kids on the autism spectrum. They love routine, they thrive with routine,” Pedersen said.
The Autism Society of Alabama is sending teachers in the area lists of the visual aids they have available.
Pedersen says they’ll be setting up pickup times within the next week to hand out the items.
For more information about these programs, you can visit the Autism Society of Alabama’s website.
