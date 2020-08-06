‘Blessings for Blue’ shows support for Autauga County law enforcement

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Several groups came together Thursday to show their support and pray for law enforcement officers across Autauga County.
The event, called Blessings for Blue, was held just outside the Prattville Police Department annex. Three prayer groups, members of the Autauga County Blue Crew and the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce met together around the flagpole.
Organizers say this event is one of many that they are doing to honor and support law enforcement throughout the month of August.
For more information on events, visit the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce’s website or the Autauga County Blue Crew on Facebook.
