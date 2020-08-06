Court weighs whether state agency’s meetings can be recorded

Court weighs whether state agency’s meetings can be recorded
The Alabama Supreme Court will decide whether Public Service Commission hearings are public meetings in a case that began after a candidate was kicked out for recording a proceeding. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press | August 6, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 4:47 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Supreme Court will decide whether Public Service Commission hearings are public meetings in a case that began after a candidate was kicked out for recording a proceeding.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that justices heard arguments Wednesday in the appeal brought by Laura Casey.

Casey, a candidate for Public Service Commission president, was escorted out of the commission hearing for recording the proceeding.

The hearing was focused on a challenge to fees levied by Alabama Power on homeowner-installed solar panels.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.