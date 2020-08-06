Macon County receives new saferoom to accommodate residents during severe weather

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents in Macon County will have a new place to go in the event of severe weather.
On Thursday, the Macon County Emergency Management Agency received a new modular saferoom. Once installed, the structure will give residents of the Little Texas community a place to go in the event of severer weather.
The 25 square-foot structure will be placed on County Road 69 at the District 1 Community Center and can accommodate up to 175 people.
Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee says the space will also serve as a community meeting place outside of hurricane and tornado season.
The saferoom was made possible through a grant from FEMA.
