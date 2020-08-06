Man charged after Sunday stabbing in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested in a Prattville stabbing.
According to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson, officers responded to the 200 block of Murfee Dr., where they found the victim with multiple stab wounds. The officers were able to apprehend the suspect, 42-year-old Antonio Williams, as he was leaving the neighborhood.
The victim was taken to Baptist South Hospital with serious injuries, Thompson said.
Williams is charged with attempted murder and first-degree burglary, and he was taken to the Elmore County Jail. His bond is set at $125,000.
