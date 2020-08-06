One person dead following vehicle crash on Hwy. 26 near Hurtsboro, Ala.

Elderly man dead in accident on Hwy. 26 (Source: Anonymous)
By Olivia Gunn | August 6, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 3:44 PM

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a vehicle accident near Hurtsboro Thursday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened at around 9:15 a.m. on Alabama 26 near St. Luke Road, approximately seven miles east of Hurtsboro.

The crash claimed the life of 82-year-old John Hyder of Hatchechubbee. Hyder was killed when the car he was driving was struck by a Kenworth truck.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues to investigate the accident.

