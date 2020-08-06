Plan on no rain for next 4 days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Not much is changing in our forecast day-to-day. We are in a pretty stagnant and quiet weather pattern for the next several days -- likely through Sunday as it looks now.
Rain chances will be at or below 20% through Saturday and perhaps even Sunday, making for an excellent 4-day stretch to spend time outdoors. However, it will be getting hotter heading into the weekend.
Afternoon highs will rise from the mid-90s Thursday and Friday to the upper 90s for the weekend. The forecast still calls for a high of 97 degrees Saturday through Monday. If we get to 97, we will tie the hottest temperature recorded in Montgomery since early last October! It’s possible we sneak up to 98 or 99 in spots as well.
Overnight lows will creep up as well from the lower 70s we’ve seen lately to the middle 70s by the weekend into next week. That’s courtesy of higher humidity levels preventing our nights from being as comfortable.
Expect the relatively comfy and tolerable humidity of late to shift to muggy and very muggy levels into next week as our air mass becomes overcome with Gulf of Mexico moisture.
If you’re hoping for a legitimate shot at rain and storms, it probably won’t happen until at least late in the day Monday. While it doesn’t necessarily look overly wet on any one day, the rain and storm chances do rise to 40-50% into next week!
