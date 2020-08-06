Police charge second suspect in July robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a second suspect for his role in a July robbery case.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lerobert Bandy, 24, is charged with two counts of first degree robbery.
The charges are related to an incident which took place around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Perry Hill Road and Carmichael Road on July 9. Coleman says Bandy was identified as an additional suspect in the case.
Bandy was taken into custody on Wednesday by the United Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $90,000 bond.
