‘Save OurSelves’ marks 55th anniversary of 1965 Voting Rights Act

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Save OurSelves Movement for Justice and Democracy returned to Montgomery Thursday, marking the 55th anniversary of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
Leaders this time started at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church before walking to the Alabama Capitol steps.
Organizers called for an end to voter suppression and for part of the Voting Rights Act be restored after being removed a few years ago.
They also made their push for the expansion of Medicaid and addressed arrests of members of the group.
“It was an act of civil disobedience,” said John Zippert. “That I was proud to do it because expanding Medicaid and saving 700 or more lives a year, providing insurance for over 300,000 people is worth a misdemeanor charge.”
A number of group members have been arrested over the last few weeks for spray painting on city streets.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.