Tallassee City Schools delays start date to after Labor Day

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallassee City Schools will delay the start of school to after Labor Day.
The school system announced Thursday that its Reopening Task Force decided it would be in the best interest of students and staff to push the start date to Sept. 8. The system said due to supply chain factors outside of its control it is lacking some essential educational and child nutritional components.
The school system said it will use this time to better prepare buildings and staff for a virtual setting.
The school system said the AHSAA football season will still begin with football games on Aug. 20 (Reeltown) and Aug. 28 (Wetumpka).
