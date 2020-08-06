Victim identified in fatal Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 20-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday, Montgomery police confirmed.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the crash happened around 1:43 p.m. in the 4300 block of Mobile Highway near the West South Boulevard. The driver, James Walter IV, sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
An initial investigation found that a 2006 Nissan Altima was traveling north bound on Mobile Highway when it crossed the grass median and entered the south bound lane traffic. Coleman says the vehicle then overturned and came to rest.
The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.
This is the 11th traffic fatality of 2020.
