‘Ya’ll we’ve got to get through this thing and we will together': Gov. Ivey on COVID-19, masks and testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey said masks and social distancing are working when it comes to helping slow the spread of COVID-19 in Alabama.
As of Thursday, there are more than 93,000 positive cases across the state with more than 1,600 people dying from the virus.
Governor Ivey, speaking with WBRC FOX6 News anchor Jonathan Hardison, said she and state health leaders will have to watch the numbers as we get closer into September to see if she needs to extend that statewide mask ordinance.
When asked about schools restarting in Alabama, Ivey said we need our young people back in class in person and she trusts the education leaders across the state to do that safely.
Ivey said she is in constant touch with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris about testing and trends when it comes to COVID-19 and she said there are indications things are improving.
Ivey said she believes face coverings and social distancing are working. She says we all need to keep it up.
“Folks just keep it up, stay strong. I’m tired of this pandemic, too. Call it pandemic fatigue if you will. I’m tired of the masks, they fog my glasses, nobody can understand you when you’re wearing the masks and try to speak‚ it’s frustrating. But ya’ll, we’ve got to get through this thing and we will together. We want to do it safely and healthy,” Governor Ivey said.
When asked about tough calls she has had to make during the pandemic Governor Ivey said there’s no way to please everyone with all of her decisions, but her job is to do the best for the state of Alabama.
An Auburn alum, Governor Ivey was asked about college football and whether or not there will be fans. She said she doesn’t know for sure, but she loves college football and will have to look at the numbers the closer we get to the season.
Governor Ivey said if we all work together and make the right decisions, the economy will come back stronger in Alabama.
Governor Ivey also wanted to remind you to fill out the census. ”Alabama, if you still need to fill out your 2020 Census, do not put it off any longer. The absolute last day to be counted has been moved up to the end of September, but despite what our national deadline is, today is the day to complete your 2020 Census in Alabama. I filled out my own census on my2020census.gov and would encourage you to do the same. You can also easily do it by phone by dialing 844-330-2020. Let’s not wait any longer Alabama. The stakes are high for us, and we have much more work to be done.”
