County Road 12: Montgomery man makes birdhouses look like real homes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to wood working, Montgomery resident Bill Page says it runs in the family.
“I just enjoy the satisfaction of smelling the sawdust,” said Bill Page. “My father was a carpenter back in the day when houses were built with just a hammer and a saw. I’ve been around wood working my whole life.”
For years Page made furniture. Now he has a smaller shop, so he decided to give birdhouses a try.
“It started out, one of the first I made was an Auburn birdhouse. I made several,” Page said.
Then Page decided to make his birdhouses, look like real houses. If you drop by his home, they’re hard to miss.
“When I first started I had a couple in some trees, then a few more trees, and then I didn’t have any more trees so I built this shelf,” Page said.
Page usually starts with a picture, then he’ll sketch out his plans, and go to work. Having a hobby at a time like this has provided a great escape.
“The biggest thing today is not sitting around worrying about yourself. I can just forget what’s going on in the world,” Page added.
In his world right now, things are great. He’s passing the time doing what he loves to do, creating tiny birdhouses that look just like the real thing.
So what does he do with most of them? He says he just gives them away to family and friends.
