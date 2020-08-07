1,425 COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths confirmed Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After two days in which Alabama reported fewer that 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in a month, the state’s data is once again showing an increase with Thursday bringing 1,626 cases and Friday another 1,425.
With Friday’s results, the state has now reported 94,827 total cases of the disease since the pandemic’s spread to Alabama in March. Indicative of the state’s testing backlog, the number of probable cases continues to increase and now stands at 3,474.
The state reported 20 deaths Friday, bringing the death toll to 1,674 with 61 more probable.
The seven-day average for new cases continues to drop with about 1,364 new cases per day. That’s down from a high of more than 1,850 in mid-July.
Over the past 14 days, ADPH data indicates 160,669 people have been tested. Of those, 19,231 had the disease for a positive test rate of about 12 percent.
As for daily county case reports, Montgomery confirmed 72 new cases Friday and has a seven-day average at almost 68 cases per day. Mobile reported 145 new cases and two deaths, and Jefferson added 257 cases and 10 deaths for the day.
After several days of seeing the statewide hospital inpatient rates drop from a high of 1,642 on July 30, the numbers have begun to increase again, climbing back to 1,575 as of Wednesday. Data has not been made available for Thursday or Friday at this point. ADPH reports there have been 11,537 total hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic started.
In Montgomery, there were 148 patients being treated in the area’s four primary hospitals according to the latest information. That includes 106 at Baptist Health’s three facilities and 42 at Jackson Hospital, as of Friday.
Alabama is among multiple states in which the number of tests being conducted is on a downward trend. Alabama is also dealing with a backlog that has limited turnaround on test results to a week. And health experts are still trying to determine the reason for the overall dip, which could also be due, in part, to the state’s mask mandate.
ADPH has developed a dashboard on the state’s COVID-19 data. More features can be accessed by clicking here.
The ADPH also provides a color-code map showing the risk indicator for each of the state’s 67 counties. You can also view more details on each county by clicking here.
The Alabama Department of Corrections, which oversees more than 26,000 inmates, continues to report relatively few cases of the disease among prisoners and staff. That data is available here.
You can also review the latest data on not just Alabama, but every county in the nation by using this map. Hover over any county to see the numbers. The map is shaded to show the concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases relative to the population in that county. The data is pulled from Johns Hopkins University.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.