Fever Preview: Alabama Christian Academy Eagles

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ask Alabama Christian Academy head football Nate Sanford what he thinks about his 2020 squad, and he will tell you.
"So, I'm just going to put it out there. We are going to be good," Sanford said.
ACA finished 2019 with a 6-5 record.
The Eagles won five of their final six games in the regular season before falling in the opening round of the 4A playoffs to Hillcrest-Evergreen.
Sounds like the sky is the limit for the Eagles in 2020.
"This is the team that I've had my eye on for a little while. The team I'm probably most excited about in 20 years of coaching in terms of attitude, ability and how many we have coming back. The quality and depth of the coaching staff is the best I've ever been a part of," said Sanford.
Sanford is just as excited about the play of his quarterback too.
Jalen Clark is back behind center for the Eagles.
The senior recently committed to Louisiana-Lafayette, and there are big expectations for him this season at ACA.
"Jalen is a once in a while type player to get to coach. I put on my info sheet he is one of the top three athletes that I've had in 20 years," said Sanford
"It thrills me. I'm so ready. Every day at practice the only thing we can control is attitude and effort. One thing coach always gives us is, we can't control any of this corona stuff so why wouldn't we have fun and do what we've gotta do to get better," said Clark.
ACA opens the season against Trinity on Aug. 20.
