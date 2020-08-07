Hottest weekend in more than 10 months

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Anyone want to take a stab at today’s forecast?! Hint: It is virtually identical to what we’ve seen over the last several days. If you guessed hot, partly cloudy and just a slight chance of a couple of showers you are exactly right!
The only difference is that today may be a degree or two hotter than where we’ve been since Monday. Expect highs around 95° in most locations, with some staying in the lower 90s. The rain coverage is nothing to be concerned about. It’ll be around 20% at best.
The weekend will feature more of the same with high temperatures rising into the upper 90s each afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Should Montgomery reach 98 degrees, that will mark the hottest temperature observed in 2020 in the city.
The “20% chance of showers and storms” train will continue rolling through the entirety of the weekend. So if you’re planning to be outdoors at the lake, the pool, or if you’re heading to the Alexander City Jazz Fest, you’re in excellent shape if you can deal with the heat.
As the humidity levels and atmospheric moisture content increase into next week, the daily rain and storm chances will rise.
Instead of the 20% chance of showers we’ve seen of late, we will return to a more typical isolated to scattered 40% chance of rain and storms beginning late in the day Monday. Even with the higher rain chances, not everyone will see rain each day.
Expect high temperatures to fall off just a tad with the increased cloud cover and rain chances throughout the week! So instead of upper 90s, we will see mid-90s by later into next week.
