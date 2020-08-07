2017 Lee High School shooting suspect charged in Thursday homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jamar Harris.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Quinterrius Norman, 19, has been charged with murder in Harris’ death.
Coleman says the deadly shooting happened Thursday around 6:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Woodley Square West. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
Norman was identified as a suspect in the case Friday and taken into custody.
Norman was also charged in the 2017 shooting that took place near the campus of Robert E. Lee High School. During the shooting, a fellow female student was critically injured by a stray bullet while waiting on campus to be picked up.
In 2019, a Montgomery County Grand Jury returned a five-page indictment against Norman. A bond revocation hearing in that case has been set for Aug. 12.
