MPS won’t have enough devices for students at start of school year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students in Montgomery Public Schools return for their first day of class on Monday, but they’ll be doing it remotely.
MPS will be virtual only for the first nine weeks, and there’s concern that not every student has the device he or she needs to facilitate the online learning process.
District officials say they don’t believe they’ll have enough computers to put one in the hand of each student.
They’ve done an inventory by school and are asking families who have their own devices to use those so available devices can be given to families who are without.
“We’re going to be running a little short I’d imagine, because we ordered 15,000 devices to go with the ones we already have. We have 28,000 students,” Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore said. “So we will not have enough to cover everybody. But we are going to work today, my staff and I, on a plan B so that there’s no loss of instructional material while we are waiting on those devices to come in.”
Officials say students or parents with technology issues can call their school’s main office with their questions.
Virtual training for students and parents is also available on each individual school’s website.
MPS classes will end at noon for the first week - giving teachers time for professional development.
