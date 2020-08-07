New airport terminal named for an original Tuskegee Airman

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Tuskegee held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday for a new terminal at its airport. It will be called the Colonel Herbert E. Carter Terminal at Moton Field.
Carter was one of the original 33 Tuskegee Airmen. He flew 77 missions during World War II.
Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood said his city is excited to continue to recognize the role it played in U.S. history with the naming.
“We recognizing one of our own, a Tuskegee Airman, a Tuskegee University graduate, a Tuskegee community person, and you can’t be any better than Colonel Herbert E. Carter,” the mayor explained.
Carter’s name goes on the building posthumously. He passed away in 2012 at the age of 93.
Carter wasn’t the only member of his family born to fly. His wife, Mildred Hemmons-Carter, was the first African American woman to become a licensed pilot in Alabama and together they were dubbed the “First Family” of the Tuskegee Airmen.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.