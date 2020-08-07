Perry County Schools cancels 2020 football season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Perry County School District has canceled its 2020 football season, according to Perry County Commissioner Albert Turner Jr.
Turner said Superintendent Dr. Marcia Smiley made the announcement on a call Wednesday.
“Dr. Smiley informed the group that after receiving the results of a system wide survey and speaking with stakeholders the decision was made. The State of Alabama had given school districts a outline of how games could be played,” Turner said in a Facebook post. “The outline limited fans, concession, and playing time. School District that do not have outside booster support and football traditional programs would be unable to financially support football and bands.”
Classes will be conducted virtually for the first nine weeks of the school year.
Lunch will still be available for pick up at each school from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.
