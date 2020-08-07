Prattville hospital breaks ground on new health unit for elderly patients

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Hospital in Prattville held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning for a new geriatric behavioral health unit.
It’s a $6.5 million investment that will feature 22 beds. It’s designed to provide psychological and behavioral care for elderly patients.
“It’s a significant investment,” said Baptist Health’s Eric Morgan. “One, not only the behavioral health unit that we’re building, but through this we are also redoing the front entrance to the hospital. It will provide a safer entrance for the patients that are entering. Also provides a covered drop-off for patients to be protected from the weather as they enter the hospital.”
The facility is expected to be completed and open for use sometime in 2021.
