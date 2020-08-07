‘Trash Costs Cash’: ALDOT campaign highlights costs of littering

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has launched a public service campaign, “Trash Costs Cash”, to highlight the high costs of littering fines and to challenge people to think before throwing out trash.
According to the ALDOT, almost $7 million was spent in 2019 to clean up litter along the roadways.
ALDOT says litter includes, but is not limited to:
• Fast food trash
• Beverage containers, such as tin cans or plastic bottles,
• Cigarette butts
• Tires
Fine and penalties for littering in Alabama were increased after the state said it continued to experience issues with litter long its roadways.
In 2019, the Alabama legislature increased littering fines. For those caught littering the minimum fine is $500, up from $250.A second conviction is $1,000 and up to 1000 hours of community service.
“Litter can harm our environment and have a negative impact on road safety and the natural beauty of our state,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator, ALDOT. “If we each play our part in keeping our state clean, we won’t be impacted by the rising litter fines. More ALDOT funding can be spent on improving the roads we drive instead of litter pickup.”
ALDOT wants to remind the public that they can keep Alabama beautiful by:
• Dispose of trash properly
• Never throw anything out of the vehicle window
• Carry a small trash bag in your vehicle to dispose of trash
• Properly secure loads when hauling loose items
• Volunteer with People Against a Littered State (PALS) and apply to Adopt-A-Mile.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.