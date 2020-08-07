Police: 18-year-old latest Montgomery homicide victim

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say an 18-year-old is the latest homicide victim in the capital city.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, investigators are looking into the shooting death of Jamar Harris.
Coleman says the shooting happened Thursday around 6:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Woodley Square West. Officers at the scene found Harris who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances surrounding Harris’ death remain under investigation and no arrests have been made. Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
Harris’ death marks the 40th murder for Montgomery in 2020.
