ASU students begin move-in during COVID-19 Pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University began welcoming students back on campus for the fall semester Saturday.
It was a move-in day like no other in ASU history, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are just so excited about all of our students returning home,” said ASU President Quintin T. Ross Jr. “After the experience with COVID early in the spring, we are just excited to get back to some type of normalcy.”
Move-in has been spread out over a 12-day period with staggered move-in times to allow students to check-in and go through the move-in process without a large group of people on campus.
ASU is allowing two parents/guardians/guests to assist each student with move-in. Students and the two guests are screened at designated entrance checkpoints and temperatures are taken.
Students and guests are also required to wear a mask at all times while on the ASU campus.
“It’s a whole adjustment from last year,” said sophomore Jamie Calloway. “It’s a lot different, but I’m going to get used to it. They are doing the best that they can and they really are working hard for us.”
Jamie’s Mother Kenya Calloway said she is confident that her daughter will be fine on campus this fall.
“We feel comfortable,” Calloway said. “There is nothing like here. That’s why we are taking the chance, which is really no chance. It’s just life.”
Ross said buildings have been sprayed with an antimicrobial material that protects against COVID-19. The campus, including classrooms, have been socially distanced, and masks are mandatory.
“A lot of it is about personal responsibility,” Ross said. “Our student leaders, the faculty, the staff, and everyone have bought into keeping Alabama State University keeping this family safe.”
Students are also required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed on campus.
“Everyone is being tested. You can’t have enough testing,” said President Ross. “We are just so thankful for the partnership that we’ve had with the Alabama Department of Health over the last three months with our own testing clinic here.”
ASU will begin classes on Aug. 17. Students have the option to take a mix of face-to-face, online, and hybrid courses.
For more information, you can read ASU’s Reopening Guide.
