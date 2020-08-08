City of Montgomery to launch ‘Food Truck Fridays’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new city-sponsored event in Montgomery will seek to bolster local businesses while providing the public with safe and socially distanced fun.
Coinciding with the sixth annual kickoff of EatMGM Restaurant Week, Food Truck Fridays will feature local food truck vendors starting Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Montgomery’s Rotary Park and nearby Montgomery Plaza.
The city says this event is the first of many food-centric activities to come.
According to the city, these events and others stem from Mayor Steven L. Reed’s vision for the continued revitalization of downtown by encouraging new events that attract a diverse range of residents and visitors.
The city’s development team hopes the events will activate underutilized parts of downtown.
Social distancing, masks or face coverings and other COVID-19 public health orders will be enforced. Additional seating and sanitation will be provided by the city.
Earlier this year, an extensive renovation of Rotary Park was completed in large part to a donation made by River Region Rotary clubs. The new improvements include added greenspace, picnic tables, umbrellas for shade, improved signage, streetscape enhancements providing for permanent food truck parking that are available even on non-event days from 5 am to 10 pm.
